23 Apr 2025
VMG’s annual State of UK Veterinary Leadership report highlights concerns that those newly promoted to leadership roles do not rate their own leadership skills and knowledge.
The vast majority of people in veterinary leadership positions rate their skills as “basic”, according to a VMG study.
Ahead of its two-day congress, which starts in Stratford-upon-Avon tomorrow (24 April), the association revealed research highlighting a significant skills gap among those in leadership roles.
As the profession continues to face economic issues and scrutiny from the Competition and Markets Authority review, the VMG said its findings raised concerns about how prepared those in charge were to lead vet teams through troubled times.
Findings in the VMG’s second annual State of UK Veterinary Leadership Report show 92% of people newly promoted to a leadership position rate their own leadership skills as “basic”.
Nearly half (47%) of everyone in leadership roles described their competence as “intermediate” with 2% considering themselves “expert”.
The findings also show gaps remain among experienced leaders, with 30% of those identifying themselves as having advanced skills demonstrating a lack of understanding in some essential areas of strategic planning and business development.
The report draws on data from the VMG’s Leadership Standards Framework self-assessment tool, and some of the issues discussed in it will feature in a panel session on day two of VMG Congress.
Rebecca Robinson, incoming VMG president, said: “While there are encouraging signs of progress, we must act with greater urgency as a profession to embed leadership development at every level – especially for those stepping into leadership roles for the first time. Strong strategic capabilities are essential to navigate the challenges ahead.
“We encourage all members of the veterinary team to invest in developing their communication and influencing skills well before they take on leadership roles. Gaining experience in these areas early on will better prepare them for the demands of leadership and empower them to take charge of their career journeys.”