11 Sept
MSD Animal Health is searching for the next exciting research projects and is offering several bursaries to help support innovation.
MSD Animal Health is offering a range of research bursaries for veterinary students, as well as one for student and qualified veterinary nurses.
The awards are focused on supporting innovation and research within the veterinary industry, which is viewed as the lifeblood of the veterinary profession.
As well as a £1,000 bursary, the five chosen veterinary students and veterinary nurse will also have the opportunity to present the findings from their research and win an additional £1,000 top prize and a £500 runners up prize.
Applicants are judged on quality and clarity of their research project application, realistic aspirations of the proposed project, the project’s potential value in terms of clinical relevance, its societal or welfare impact and originality.
Applications close on 27 October – for more information email msdahbursary@msd.com