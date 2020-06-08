8 Jun 2020
Company’s new offerings are designed to help practices overcome some of the challenges caused by coronavirus restrictions.
Image © M.Dörr & M.Frommherz / Adobe Stock
MWI Animal Health UK has launched a home pharmacy service and a video telehealth platform for veterinary practices.
Home Pharmacy will offer a new service that allows veterinary clinics to place an order for medication online and have the product shipped directly to their patients’ doors.
Clinicians can present prescriptions for fulfilment from any web-enabled device. The prescriptions are then filled by MWI UK’s pharmacists and shipped to clients’ homes.
Home Pharmacy will also integrate with MWI UK’s Merlin practice management technology to allow auto-shipping options for preventive health care plans and complete medical record integration.
MWI UK has also started offering a video telehealth platform for veterinary clinics that enables direct, virtual interaction between veterinary practices and patients.
Pet owners do not need to download additional software, and can access the telehealth consulting on any modern device and all major browsers.
MWI UK managing director David Tinsley said: “We understand that the coronavirus pandemic has brought a certain amount of change and uncertainty to many, including our customers and clients.
“We’re confident that our newest technology solutions will not only directly address the current needs of veterinarian clinics, but will provide enhanced customer care, reduce gaps in efficiency and simplify workflow over the long term.”