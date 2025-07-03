3 Jul 2025
A new facility in south Wales will open its doors for the first time this weekend.
The VetPartners-owned business has operated from a town centre site, which it says it has now outgrown because of demand, for more than 40 years.
But while that site will continue to operate as a branch surgery, practice manager Sarah Light said the new clinic will “transform” the offer to clients.
She added: “We pride ourselves on offering outstanding care for our patients and we’ve opened the new clinic because we want to help more pets and introduce new services as we are already at full capacity in Market Street.
“We’ve spent the last seven months making the space our own and everything has been carefully designed to ensure that visiting the vets is as stress-free as possible for both pets and their owners.
“Clients can also be assured that our team remains the same, and they will continue to see the vets, nurses and receptionists that they know and trust.”
A range of new services including specialist surgeries and pet confidence clinics are among the plans for the new practice, which is due to welcome its first patients on Monday (7 July).