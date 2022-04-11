11 Apr 2022
SPVS Educational Trust is relaunching in 2022 with a new biannual grant programme to support educational initiatives across the professions.
The grants are open to students, postgraduates and not-for-profit organisations aiming to forward both clinical and non-clinical learning, and educational projects.
Applications are now open for the first grant awards, with winners to be announced at SPVS-VMG Congress (13 to 14 May).
The SPVS Educational Trust is an independent charity founded 40 years ago that had historically funded student and graduate events, including the annual SPVS Lancaster conference.
Now, after emerging from a period of dormancy in recent years, the trust is taking a new direction with the grant programme.
Each biannual round of grants will include one large award of up to £10,000 and smaller awards of up to £2,000.
The new chairperson of the trust, SPVS past-president Catriona Curtis, said: “We’re excited to announce this source of funding for individuals and not-for-profits to support and further veterinary education, practice and our professions.
“The grants have a huge potential to positively impact the development of learning, tools and processes that ultimately help us to look after our patients, clients and each other.’
Grant criteria include further education scholarships, the advancement of research, educational schemes, and the advancement of learning and knowledge. Grants will be considered for both clinical and non-clinical topics, and for those engaged in general veterinary practice or ancillary services.
Applications for the first grant programme are welcomed from now until 2 May 2022 and full details can be obtained on the SPVS website.