19 Jul 2022
New consulting rooms and upgraded facilities for clients and staff are now in place at an Aberdeenshire practice following a £265k expansion programme.
Donview Veterinary Centre clinical directors Laurie Ferguson-Skea (right) and Katie James.
An Aberdeenshire veterinary practice is facing a fresh chapter with new management and a raft of new facilities they said will expand its services to clients.
Around £265,000 has been spent on the expansion of the Donview Veterinary Centre in Inverurie, as a result of funding from the VetPartners group.
The work has included the development of separate wards for cats and dogs, as well as two new consulting rooms – making a total of five – plus a third operating theatre.
Officials said the work, which has also seen the development of a dental room with radiography and a pharmacy, plus substantial equipment upgrades, will enable them to offer a range of additional services including physiotherapy, acupuncture and more specialist care.
The new facilities at the practice, which was named Scotland’s best mixed practice in 2016 and was a National Vet Awards finalist in 2018, will come under the management of the practice’s new clinical directors, senior vets Laurie Ferguson-Skea and Katie James.
Dr Ferguson-Skea, a graduate of The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies who has worked for the practice since 2011, said: “The practice already had excellent facilities, but this investment will really enhance what we do for clients and their pets.”
More than 30 people currently work at the practice, at both the Inverurie site and a branch in Kintore.
The new facilities also include restrooms for on-call vets working overnight, a kitchen, a shower room, a relaxation area with lockers and a training room.
Dr James, who studied in Glasgow before entering practice, added: “It will create a great environment for our team members.
“We want it to be a place where people really want to come to work, and have the best available equipment and technology, so they can provide a great service for our clients and their pets.”