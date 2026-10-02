2 Oct 2026
Concerns have been raised about how prepared pet owners are for an emergency based on newly released data.
Image: Vets Now
A major out of hours care provider has marked its 25th anniversary by launching a new campaign intended to help pet owners be better prepared for an emergency.
The inaugural Pet Emergency Week is being led by Vets Now after newly published research suggested there were significant gaps in current public readiness.
A survey of 2,000 pet owners, conducted by the polling organisation Censuswide, found more than a fifth of respondents would need to look up their nearest out of hours vet in an emergency.
Only 29% had the details of their nearest emergency practice saved, while just 12% were in possession of a pet first aid kit.
Although three-quarters of respondents said they would call a vet immediately in an emergency, the survey also found 32% had searched for guidance online before doing so, while 27% waited to see if symptoms would pass.
The campaign, which runs until this Sunday 4 October, includes an online presentation to pet owners called When Minutes Matter.
Delivered by clinicians, the presentation is intended to offer practical guidance to pet owners on recognising common emergencies, what to do first in an emergency situation and when it may be necessary to get to a vet quickly.
Hannah Beard, an RVN at Vets Now’s Manchester hospital, said: “Clinicians see first-hand how quickly a pet’s condition can deteriorate, and how important those first decisions can be.
“This campaign is about giving owners clearer information before they are in a crisis, so they are more likely to contact the right help quickly and less likely to delay care by searching online or trying unsuitable remedies at home.
“For the profession, the findings underline the importance of simple, repeated client education around emergency signs, out-of-hours provision and unsafe interventions such as human medication.
“Pet Emergency Week gives practices and emergency providers a timely opportunity to reinforce those messages with owners.”
The presentation, plus other campaign materials, are available via the Vets Now website.