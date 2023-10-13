13 Oct 2023
Bosses of the Moores Orthopaedic Clinic say they are “thrilled” to welcome fellow professionals and pet owners next month.
Andy Moores (second right), with team members at Moores Orthopaedic Clinic.
A Hampshire referral centre, which only welcomed its first patients in the spring, is to host an open evening next month.
Veterinary professionals and their families, along with pet owners, are being given the chance to go behind the scenes of the Moores Orthopaedic Clinic on Thursday 2 November, between 5pm and 8pm.
The purpose-built facility in Upton Grey, near Basingstoke, has already treated cases from more than 70 referral practices since it opened in May.
Specialist surgeon Andy Moores said: “We have had a fantastic first six months, and to say thank you to those who have referred cases to us, and to show off our facilities to those who haven’t seen the clinic, we are thrilled to be holding an open evening.
“I’m looking forward to providing tours of the clinic and having a chance to talk to vets about our services and how we can help.”
The practice offers facilities including a surgical ventilation system, which it claims even exceeds guidelines for human orthopaedic theatres.
The site also contains a CT scanner, mobile digital radiography and two surgical theatres with a full range of equipment enabling total hip replacements to be performed for cats and all sizes of dogs.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to register by emailing [email protected] or telephoning 01256 632100.