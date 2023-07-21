21 Jul 2023
A new dedicated facility from Cinque Ports Vets is due to welcome its first clients next week.
Vet Madeleine Totham.
A veterinary group in south-east England is opening its first practice dedicated specifically to cats next week.
Pet owners have already been given the chance to look behind the scenes of the new facility in the village of Wye, which is the sixth to be operated across Kent and East Sussex by Cinque Ports Vets.
Vet Madeleine Totham, who has an advanced diploma in feline behaviour management and a graduate diploma in applied animal behaviour, has been appointed to lead the new practice.
She said: “My passion has always been cats, so when this opportunity to work at the cat clinic came up, I jumped at it.
“It’s perfect timing. I have spent the past three years completing my feline behaviour studies and I am now looking forward to putting these principles in place in the cat clinic.
“I’m really looking forward to the cat clinic opening and offering a special service specifically for cats.”
The practice, which is owned by Linneaus, is due to welcome its first clients next Tuesday 25 July, having already held an open afternoon there.
Group practice manager Rebecca Ringrose said: “We understand visiting the vets can be a stressful experience for many of our patients, but more so for our feline friends.
“Cats are unique and sensitive souls who like a peaceful life, and will do their utmost to avoid stress and conflict, so we have designed our cat clinic accordingly.
“The whole clinic has been created to promote as stress-free an experience for our patients as possible.
“We believe it is everything our feline friends have been meowing for.”