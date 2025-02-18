‘Looking forward’

Mr Ferguson said: “After taking a year off, I returned with a vision to design and build a modern, spacious clinic bringing together a team of the most committed, highly trained, and dedicated individuals. I am delighted and excited about our opening. We are very much looking forward to being of service once more to the people of Fife and referring vets across Scotland who had kindly supported me previously during my 22 years at East Neuk.”