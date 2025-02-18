18 Feb 2025
A new multi-million-pound veterinary hospital has opened its doors in Scotland.
Ferguson Veterinary Clinic will offer a full first opinion service from its base in Glenrothes, Fife, as well as taking orthopaedic referrals from across the country.
The new independent practice is 12,000sq ft and is the brainchild of John Ferguson, who previously set up East Neuk Veterinary Clinic in St Monans before selling the practice to a corporate in 2019 and subsequently leaving in 2021.
Mr Ferguson said: “After taking a year off, I returned with a vision to design and build a modern, spacious clinic bringing together a team of the most committed, highly trained, and dedicated individuals. I am delighted and excited about our opening. We are very much looking forward to being of service once more to the people of Fife and referring vets across Scotland who had kindly supported me previously during my 22 years at East Neuk.”
There were a number of delays to the project, including the discovery of a pipe contaminated with hydrocarbons, which forced construction work to shut down for two months, while the main contractor went into administration four months prior to completion.
But despite these setbacks, the practice has now been open for six weeks and it has just added Steve Clarke to lead its orthopaedic team.
Mr Clarke is an RCVS and ECVS specialist in small animal surgery and is returning to Scotland after 13 years at Willows Referral Centre in Solihull.
Lachlan Mukherjee, an RCVS-recognised advanced practitioner in small animal surgery has also joined the team, having previously worked at East Neuk.
Mr Ferguson added: “At Ferguson Veterinary Clinic, our mission is to provide the highest standard of veterinary care in a welcoming and supportive environment. We aim to collaborate closely with referring vets, ensuring seamless communication and the best outcomes for our shared patients.
“We are proud to offer a specialist diplomate-led orthopaedic referral service, designed to support veterinary practices and pet owners across Scotland.”