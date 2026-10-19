19 Oct 2026
Independent practitioners are being encouraged to set out the impact of sector reforms on them and their clients in a bid to persuade ministers to impose change.
Independent clinicians are being urged to support a new campaign to highlight claimed failings in both regulatory reforms of the veterinary sector and their political oversight.
A webinar will take place tomorrow, 20 October, as part of a drive led by the Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA) for reforms to how the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) operates.
The PVA is already engaged in a dispute with the CMA over concerns relating to the investigation of the sector which could still culminate in legal action.
But it also wants a fresh review of the directions given to the authority by Government, which its leaders believe did not properly prioritise public affordability in the veterinary case.
Director Iain McGill said: “Despite repeated requests, the CMA has not identified a single aspect of its orders that will reduce costs for independent practices, help them compete effectively or lower bills for pet owners.”
The campaign’s principal aim is for the commitment to be announced when chancellor John Healey delivers his first Budget next week.
But the PVA also believes an intervention similar to that recently suggested in relation to Sky’s proposed takeover of ITV should be considered and independent practitioners can help to make the case for it.
Dr McGill said: “Independent vets deserve the chance to explain directly how the CMA’s orders will affect their practices and the people who rely on them.
“Our campaign will bring those experiences to MPs and the media and press for decisions that take affordability and the future of independent veterinary care seriously.”
Tomorrow’s webinar is due to start at 8pm. Anyone interested in attending should register by emailing [email protected].