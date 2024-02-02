2 Feb
“Government has listened and responded to stakeholder concerns”, says NOAH chief executive.
An industry group has welcomed the publication today (2 February) of amended proposals to reform the Veterinary Medicines Regulations (VMRs).
The release of the documents comes exactly a year after the VMD launched a consultation process on measures it argued were necessary to reflect changes in the sector over the past decade.
Although a large majority of the proposals will be adopted, 12 points are to be amended and three scrapped altogether.
The revised plans propose reinstating the requirement for a “clinical assessment” before POM-V medicines are prescribed, instead of allowing vets to perform “a clinical examination or other proper assessment”.
Other changes include amended labelling rules and allowing the continuing advertising of POM-V products to professional animal keepers, which have been both been welcomed by NOAH chief executive Dawn Howard.
She said: “It is good to see that, in a number of key areas that we felt would adversely impact animal health and welfare, Government has listened and responded to stakeholder concerns.
“We look forward to reviewing the detail and commend the hard work that has been done to bring this about.”
The new documents were published the day after NOAH’s one health conference in Westminster was told that it is hoped the measures will come into force in the spring.
VMD chief executive Abi Seager said: “We are grateful to everyone who took the time to provide considered responses to our consultation.
“We are pleased with the support for the proposed changes. Where the feedback identified disproportionate impacts on certain businesses or unintended consequences on animal health and welfare, we have acted and amended our proposals.
“We look forward to continuing engagement with all our stakeholders and support them through the implementation of the upcoming changes.”