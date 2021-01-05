5 Jan
RCVS and BVA in discussions with CVOs – but “confirm we will not be reverting to emergency-only work” in joint statement.
Vet practices will not need to revert to emergency-only work as they did last March under England and Scotland’s new COVID-19 lockdowns.
In a joint statement, the RCVS and BVA have announced they are in discussions with the CVOs about the wider implications of the new national restrictions announced separately by Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson yesterday (4 January).
But their statement has already made clear practices will not be expected to return to providing emergency-only services.
The joint statement says: “We are urgently looking at what these new national lockdowns will mean for veterinary professionals and services, and we are liaising with the CVOs.
“We aim to issue updated guidance in the coming days, but can confirm we will not be reverting to emergency-only work, as we saw at the start of the first UK-wide lockdown last March.
“Instead, we are developing guidance to support veterinary professionals to carry out work that is essential for public health, and animal health and welfare, in the context of the very strong ‘stay at home’ messages from both governments.”
It adds: “We recognise this continues to be a very challenging and difficult time for our colleagues, and we want to thank veterinary teams across the UK for continuing to work safely so we can all play our part in stopping the spread of COVID.”
In England, vets are again on the list of businesses that can remain open, while going to a vet for advice or treatment constitutes a “reasonable excuse” to leave home.
Essential animal welfare reasons, including “going to a vet”, is also within the guidance in Scotland.
Schools in both nations are closed into February, and the RCVS and BVA are seeking clarification on key worker status. They have pointed veterinary professionals towards guidance issued in March 2020.