19 Mar 2025
A senior industry figure said the group ‘broadly supports’ a review with suitable safeguards, after concerns were raised that present rules may excessively limit public choice.
Image: andreysp03 / Adobe Stock
An industry trade group has backed calls to review the classification of veterinary medicines, despite criticising what it sees as a regulator’s “misconception” of the present process.
NOAH bosses said they “broadly” supported the idea, subject to appropriate risk management and mitigation measures, in a new submission to the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) investigation of companion animal services.
However, the organisation has also repeated its warning that reforms to the current prescribing cascade could jeopardise both animal welfare and future product development.
The comments followed publication of the CMA’s latest working papers last month, in which it expressed interest in views on whether reclassifying some products could have a “beneficial impact” on prices for clients.
The authority said concerns had been raised that some products “might be classified at a more restrictive level than is necessary, in turn limiting choice and/or increasing costs for consumers”.
In a document seen by Vet Times, NOAH deputy chief executive Donal Murphy said the organisation “broadly supports the idea of consideration being given to re-classification”, based on the completion of a risk-benefit analysis, regulatory support and appropriate advice being given to consumers on packaging to help address potential risks.
But he criticised the working paper’s suggestion that initial classification was “in most cases, driven by the marketing authorisation holders”, insisting regulatory and legislative requirements that are outside their control were the main factor.
He added: “Therefore, it is a misconception to state that decisions to reclassify medicines are mostly driven by marketing authorisation holders.”
However, the working paper also stated the VMD had reported all of the downward product re-classifications in the previous five years had been “requested” by the marketing authorisation holder to increase potential access to them.
Another major medicine question posed by the investigation relates to the future of the prescribing cascade – particularly after inquiry chairperson Martin Coleman suggested the rules could be reviewed while he made a speech at the London Vet Show last November.
Although that idea was swiftly rejected by the VMD, some welfare and veterinary organisations have argued the system effectively prevents the use of cheaper products that are just as effective in treating patients.
However, most sector groups, as well as NOAH, have warned against major changes to the system; a message that Dr Murphy echoed in its latest submission.
He stressed the group recognised the authority’s aim to address consumer concerns, but urged them to “maintain the integrity of the veterinary prescribing cascade, which has long been a cornerstone of responsible and safe use of veterinary medicines”.
He added: “This system ensures that veterinarians can prioritise animal health and welfare while adhering to high standards of safety, quality and efficacy.
“Any changes to this system should be approached with caution to avoid unintended consequences that could undermine the development and availability of licensed veterinary medicines.”
The inquiry has been holding a number of closed hearings in recent weeks, and provisional recommendations are expected to be released in May or June.