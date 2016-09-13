13 Sept
The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons has extended the nomination period for its three honours to encourage more entries.
Originally, the deadline to nominate for the three honours (the Queen’s Medal, Golden Jubilee Award and Honorary Associateship) was 16 September – this has now been moved to 21 October.
RCVS president Chris Tufnell said: “Do you know someone who goes above-and-beyond the call of duty? Whose achievements have had a tangible impact on their profession or the veterinary and animal health and welfare sector at large? Then we would strongly encourage you to nominate them for an RCVS honour.
“Those who are successful will receive their award at our annual meeting and awards day, where their achievements will be described and recognised in front of their peers.”
The Queen’s Medal was introduced in 2013 and is the highest honour the college can bestow on a vet in recognition of those who have achieved a highly distinguished career and outstanding achievements. Nominations can be made by any member of the RCVS.
The Golden Jubilee Award was introduced in 2011 to mark the 50th anniversary of the first RCVS training course for VNs and recognises those nurses who are taking a leadership role in the profession. Nominations can be made by either VNs or vets.
Nominations can also be made for Honorary Associateship, which is eligible for those who, while not vets or nurses, have had a significant impact in the veterinary field. Previous winners have included scientists, farmers, farriers, educationalists and journalists.