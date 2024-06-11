11 Jun
Entries to award successes in this education sector can still be submitted until 30 June.
An award scheme that rewards the successes of the land-based education sector, and covers VNs, will continue receiving nominations until the end of the month.
The team behind the Land-Based and Environment Learner Awards has been urging employers, colleges, private training providers. and universities to nominate outstanding candidates for the award, and has now extended its deadline to 30 June at 11:59pm.
Organisations Lantra and Landex, as well as celebrity garden designer Danny Clarke, had launched this year’s awards, which are open to individuals on a full-time or part-time land-based and environment course or apprenticeship in England between September 2022 and September 2024. This year, a record number of nominations is expected.
Mr Clarke, who trained as a garden designer at Hadlow College, said: “The quality of the nominations we have had so far is truly amazing. We know there’s been a lot happening in education in the last few months, so I am really pleased to see the deadline has been extended. I am really looking forward to a great evening, celebrating some incredible learners – so make sure you nominate your learners today.”
Award categories include:
Prizes for the above categories apply across private training providers, further education), apprenticeships awards (Level 2-3), higher education and higher apprenticeship awards (Level 4-7). This year, a new category will be introduced: research student of the year, where supervisors are encouraged to nominate a student studying a postgraduate level either for a master’s degree or a doctoral degree.
Paper copies of the nomination form are available on request by emailing lbels@lantra.co.uk