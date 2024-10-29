29 Oct
Judges will be looking for vets, nurses and practices that have gone above and beyond to improve the lives of domestic rabbits and guinea pigs.
Burgess Pet Care has opened nominations for its vet awards, which celebrate the hard work and dedication of practices, vets and nurses in improving the lives of domestic rabbits and guinea pigs.
The judging panel for the awards, which are now in their fifth year, will consider each nominee’s qualifications and achievements in veterinary medicine, specifically concerning rabbits, as well as guinea pigs and small animals for the relevant categories.
Judges will look for extensive evidence of rabbit care, any specialised training or certifications, and significant contributions to the field, such as research, community outreach or educational efforts, including Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW) campaigns.
Strong testimonials from colleagues, clients and owners can strengthen and provide insight into the nominee’s dedication, compassion, and impact on the health and welfare of rabbits and guinea pigs, demonstrating high levels of commitment.
A full breakdown of each awards category is available online.
Judge Suzanne Moyes said: “Both rabbits and guinea pigs have complex and very specific welfare needs, which is why it’s so important that owners have access to fantastic veterinary professionals who can help them care properly for these wonderful creatures.
“We would love to hear from owners about their veterinary heroes and why they should receive an award this year – this could be a vet, nurse, vet student or a whole practice. We also welcome nominations from veterinary professionals who want to highlight the fantastic work of one of their peers.”
The closing date for nominations is 22 November 2024 and the winners will be announced on 17 December 2024.