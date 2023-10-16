16 Oct
The awards celebrate practices, as well as vets and nurses, dedicated to improving the lives of domestic rabbits and guinea pigs in the UK.
Nominations are now open for the Burgess Excel Vet awards, which have this year been expanded to include a “lifetime achievement” category.
Organised by Burgess Pet Care in partnership with the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund (RWAF), the awards are free to enter and open to practising veterinary professionals in the UK who can demonstrate the outstanding levels of care and professional advice they provide to rabbits, guinea pigs and their owners.
Award categories for 2023 are:
In addition to the aforementioned categories, Burgess Pet Care will present its first ever “Lifetime Achievement Award” to a leading veterinary specialist in recognition of their contribution to improving the welfare of rabbits.
Last year’s judging panel remains unchanged and comprises industry experts, veterinary professionals and rabbit specialists, including veterinary director at Burgess, Suzanne Moyes.
She said: “For many rabbit and guinea pig owners, vets’ practices are often their first port of call for help and advice and it’s so important that they have professionals on hand who can help them understand the complex needs of these wonderful creatures.
“It is always a pleasure to read the submissions we receive from the vet community and to hear about the amazing ways they are going that extra mile to help ensure that rabbits and guinea pigs are receiving the level of care they deserve. We are looking forward to reading this year’s entries, although choosing worthy winners is never an easy task when the standards are so high.”
RWAF director Rae Walters added: “We’re thrilled to continue our support of these important awards, which recognise those vet practices and individuals who are committed to providing the highest standards of care for rabbits and guinea pigs.”
Nominations for the Burgess Excel Vet Awards are now open. The closing date for nominations is 20 November 2023 and the winners will be announced on 4 December 2023.
One winner from each category will receive a trophy and cash prize of £250.
Award nominations can be made via the nomination form on the Excel Vet Awards website – self nominations are also accepted.