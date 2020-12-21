21 Dec
Prospective candidates for both councils have until 31 January 2021 to put themselves forward for the elections.
Nominations are open for RCVS council and VN council 2021 elections.
Vets and VNs have until 5pm on Sunday 31 January 2021 to put themselves forward as candidates for the elections, which will take place in spring 2021.
Due to the ongoing postal problems across the UK resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, RCVS council has approved a temporary change to the RCVS election scheme to allow nominations to be submitted electronically, rather than in hard copy. This temporary change is before the Privy Council for final approval.
As well as changing how the candidate nomination period could be run for 2021, the RCVS has updated its information and guidance for prospective candidates – including an informal “job description” to help them better understand what it means to be members of RCVS and VN councils, their responsibilities, commitments and how they help the college meet its strategic goals, as well as the principles and rules governing their conduct.
Prospective candidates for RCVS council can also contact RCVS president Mandisa Greene for an informal conversation on what it means to be a council member, while prospective VN council candidates can contact Matthew Rendle, who chairs VN council.
Dr Greene said: “As I have often said publicly, when I decided to stand for RCVS council it was out of a mixture of fear and curiosity. The RCVS seemed like some distant organisation that was often talked about, but not entirely understood, and that made me want to find out more.
“It is fair to say that since joining RCVS council I have learned and experienced a great deal, have got to know people in our profession that I would otherwise never have had the opportunity to meet, and have been at the forefront of key discussions about how our profession is regulated and its future.
“Throughout my time on council I have also been a working mother of two young children – so for those who are concerned about how being a council member can fit around personal and professional life, I can assure you there is flexibility that allows you to carry out your council work around other commitments.”
Mr Rendle added: “I was very proud to be appointed as chairman of VN council, with responsibility for overseeing it and its role in important decision-making on some of the big issues for veterinary nursing around training and education, post-registration qualifications and registration.
“Over the past years, the role, responsibility and stature of VN council has really grown. Its members have been at the forefront of important projects, such as VN Futures, which is helping the profession identify and plan for its future, and have been ambassadors for the profession at events, such as our recent VN Evening.”
A meeting of RCVS council will be taking place on Thursday 21 January 2021. The meeting will be held virtually and prospective candidates for both councils are welcome to attend as observers. To attend, email RCVS council secretary Dawn Wiggins.
For further information – including eligibility criteria, guidance notes and FAQs – visit the pages for RCVS council and VN council.