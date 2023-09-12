12 Sept
The search is on for the UK’s top professionals and practices as a major sector accolade programme marks a significant milestone in 2024.
Nominations have opened for the annual Petplan Veterinary Awards that is set to mark a major milestone next year.
The 2024 ceremony will be the 25th since the awards was established in 1999, and both veterinary staff and pet owners are being urged to put forward the professionals and practices who excel in their care.
Awards will be presented in five categories, with every nominee receiving a personalised certificate before a shortlist of three finalists is selected.
The categories are:
Sales and marketing director Bella von Mesterhazy said: “Twenty-five years is a huge milestone for the Petplan Veterinary Awards, and we’re all excited for a fantastic celebration.
“Every year, we think we’ve seen it all, but then we’re overjoyed by the sheer volume of and enthusiasm behind the latest nominations.
“So for anyone who’s considered nominating before but hasn’t got round to it, this year’s the time to get involved, as we all come together to champion the immense success of the UK’s veterinary industry, whilst celebrating the awards quarter-century anniversary.”
The awards ceremony is due to take place in Manchester on 21 March 2024 during BSAVA Congress. Nominations can be submitted online until 8 January.