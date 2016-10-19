19 Oct
The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons is accepting nominations from vets and VNs who wish to stand as candidates in next year’s council elections.
The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons is accepting nominations from vets and VNs who wish to stand as candidates in next year’s council elections.
To stand, candidates for either council will need to submit:
Each candidate also needs two nominators. For RCVS council candidates these should be veterinary surgeons on the college’s register, but not current RCVS council members. For VN council candidates nominators must be RVNs not currently on VN council.
RCVS president Chris Tufnell said: “As someone who has been a member of council since 2009, I can honestly say the discussions you have and make through both council and its various committees do have a tangible impact on the future of the profession.
“For example, in my relatively short time as a council member, I have been involved in the review of specialisation in the profession and the setting up of advanced practitioner status, the championing of primary care as a valuable discipline in its own right, and overseen the delivery of an ambitious strategic plan through my position on the operational board.”
Prospective candidates for either council are invited to attend a “Meet the RCVS Day” at the college’s offices in Belgravia House, London, on 23 November where they will have the opportunity to talk to Dr Tufnell and Liz Cox, chair of VN council, to find out more about the role of the college and its councils and committees.
Those interested in attending should contact RCVS events officer Emma Lockley on e.lockley@rcvs.org.uk or 020 7202 0773. Reasonable expenses for travel will be reimbursed.
Nomination periods for both RCVS and VN councils run until 5pm on 31 January, while the election period starts around mid-March and will run until 5pm on 28 April. Ballot papers will be sent to vet surgeons and VNs who are eligible to vote in the week commencing 13 March.