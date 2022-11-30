30 Nov
Vets and RVNs are being urged to put themselves forward for roles on RCVS council and VN council when annual contests take place in the spring.
The search is on for new members of the RCVS council and its VN council after nominations opened for the next elections in the spring.
Would-be candidates have until the end of January to put themselves forward and senior figures have urged professionals considering putting themselves forward to do so.
College president Melissa Donald said: “I am a general practitioner by background, and so having the opportunity to serve on council, and be at the heart of decision-making that has a real and consequential impact on how we as vets work and conduct ourselves, has been a real privilege.
“In my six years on council, I’ve had the opportunity to be involved in fascinating debates and discussions, represent the RCVS and its activities at country fairs and congresses, and to talk to and get the views of peers and colleagues from across the UK.
“Serving your profession in the RCVS is a fantastic opportunity, and I would recommend anyone who wants to have a real say and impact on the future of the profession to stand for next year’s council elections.”
VN council chairperson Matthew Rendle said the stature of that body has grown in recent years, in line with the enhanced status of the role.
He added: “As a member of VN council, you will have a great opportunity to travel around the UK, meeting your fellow nurses and getting fresh perspectives on what it means to be a VN, with a particular highlight being welcoming new veterinary nurses to the profession through our many registration and graduation ceremonies.”
Thirteen of the 24 seats on RCVS council, together with six of the 14 on VN council, are filled by elected members.
Full details of eligibility criteria for RCVS council and VN council are available online. The deadline for candidate submissions is 5pm on Tuesday January 31 2023.
Prospective RCVS council candidates are also being invited to attend its next scheduled meeting in Nottingham on 19 January as observers and are asked to email secretary Dawn Wiggins at d.wiggins@rcvs.org.uk if they wish to do so.
There is no VN council meeting scheduled ahead of the nomination deadline.