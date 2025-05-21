21 May 2025
Bosses say the new facility in Taverham will enable them to meet growing demand in the Norwich area.
Jo Spelman-Marriott, clincal director at Taverham Veterinary Hospital.
A veterinary referral hospital in Norfolk has doubled in size following the completion of a £1.5 million development programme.
Officials say an increasing caseload and growing public demand influenced the expansion of the Taverham Veterinary Hospital, near Norwich.
The 2,600 sq ft expansion of the IVC Evidensia-owned practice has enabled the inclusion of a new CT scanner along with a pair of new theatres, including a dedicated dentistry suite and orthopaedic theatre, two additional consultation rooms and an isolation ward.
New cat and dog wards have also been created alongside an expansion to the practice’s existing kennel facilities.
A new “calm and soothing” emergency triage and treatment area for the hospital’s out-of-hours A&E service, Norwich Night Vet, has also been established.
Clinical director Tom Robertson said: “Our goal was to meet the growing demand for referral services while reinforcing our commitment to providing the highest quality of patient care and a seamless referral experience for pets and their owners.
“With the addition of the CT scanner and the other upgrades we have been able to make, we’re well positioned to offer a broad range of services and treatments to ensure the best outcomes for our patients.”