16 May 2018
Surrey-based animal hospital awarded top status in all four categories entered in royal college’s Practice Standards Scheme assessment.
North Downs Specialist Referrals (NDSR) animal hospital has been recognised as “outstanding” in four RCVS awards.
Based in Surrey and part of the Linnaeus Group, NDSR achieved the status in:
Hospital director Terry Emmerson – an RCVS and European-recognised specialist in small animal surgery – said: “The team here takes great pride in providing the highest possible level of care for our patients and clients, often using cutting-edge techniques.
“We have some hugely experienced and talented specialists, nurses and support teams, who are committed to ensuring we continue to provide the highest standards possible.”
Mr Emmerson added: “We’re very proud the hospital has been awarded outstanding status in all four categories we entered, and it’s a wonderful testament to the dedication of everyone involved.”
NDSR is in the process of extending its facilities by about 25%.
The expansion will see added consultation rooms, extra theatre and procedure rooms, more kennels, new staff facilities and extended vet space, along with a new meeting room.