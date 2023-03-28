28 Mar 2023
Work is due to be completed on the second phase of a major programme drawn up in response to demand, which officials say has doubled in a year.
Receptionists Lesley Martin (left) and Debbie Kent.
A veterinary practice in north-east England is in the final stages of a £170,000 expansion project, which also marks the 10th anniversary of its opening.
Officials from Westway Vets, which has 16 practices across the region, said demand for services at its North Shields site has doubled in the past year alone.
To meet that, the surgery has expanded into a neighbouring pet shop in the second phase of an expansion programme that involved a new consultancy room and pharmacy being built last year.
The latest facilities, on which work is due to be completed next month, include separate wards for dogs and cats, an operating theatre and a dental room.
The expansion will also enable surgery to be carried out at the practice, without patients needing to be transferred to the group’s main hospital in Newcastle or a larger clinic in the Howdon area.
Practice manager Mark Turnbull said: “This is an exciting expansion of our North Shields surgery as part of a drive to offer more services to meet demand. The surgery has a strong, loyal client base, so we want to offer more services at the site.
“The expansion of services will be for day patients only, as any pets needing overnight care will have surgery or treatment at the hospital in West Road as they’ve always done.
“Clients bringing their pets to us will see a much-improved surgery with a more spacious site with a modern feel following the refurbishment. It will also provide a great place to work for the team.”