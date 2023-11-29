29 Nov 2023
The group, which is celebrating its second anniversary, is preparing to open and expand clinics, as well as extend its “innovative business model”.
Image © Ljuba3dArt / Adobe Stock
A veterinary practice group marking two years since its launch has announced new plans to expand in the north-west.
North Star Vets launched in 2021 with Burford Land Vets in Cheshire, and later added two more practices – Westbrook Vets in Warrington and Sandymoor Vets in Runcorn – with a total investment of £2 million.
It is now planning to spend a fresh £2 million to open two more practices and expand on its existing ones.
One of the founding directors, vet Richard Thomas, said North Star would also be extending its “innovative business model”.
Dr Thomas said: “Our shared equity, joint venture model has proved very popular. The lead vet at each of our three practices receives equity in their practice, without having to buy in – so there are no upfront costs.
“With complete clinical freedom, our three practices already have their own very distinct cultures in the style of their practice principles and whenever they need support, the central North Star team is on hand.
“Our group currently employs 7 vets, 7 registered veterinary nurses and 10 client care team members, plus our central support team of 3 finance and human resources professionals. It’s a great team and such a refreshing model for the veterinary industry.”
Dr Thomas added: “Our three practice directors all had very different backgrounds and experience levels coming into the business, but we believed in them as people and have supported them to build their own teams and run their practices as they see fit – all while providing that foundation of industry experience and practical support in the form of centralised HR, marketing, finance and admin.
“As we look to expand, we’re committed to continuing that trend, and whether it’s a new practice director or any other position within our team, we’re very much open to moulding roles to candidates who match our values. We believe that skillsets can be taught, but character is key.
“The quality of our people directly benefits clients because everything is so authentic.”