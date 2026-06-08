8 Jun 2026
Mobile clinic supports pets and owners that may struggle to attend the practice.
VN Louise Bunyan (left) and animal care assistant Beth Nicholson.
A practice has launched a new veterinary nurse-led mobile home visit service.
Clevedale Vets launched the service to support owners who find it difficult to attend appointments in practice due to transport, mobility or anxiety issues, and to reduce travel-related stress for pets.
Led by VN Louise Bunyan, the mobile clinic covers all areas served by Clevedale’s four practices: Upleatham, Guisborough, Stokesley and Whitby.
The fully equipped van enables routine on-site treatments including second vaccinations, blood tests, nail clips, anal gland checks, arthritis injections, bandage changes and general health check-ups, and it can also transport pets to the practice if needed.
Mrs Bunyan, who has worked at Clevedale Vets for 16 years and holds a Certificate in Veterinary Nurse Consulting, said: “Our mobile clinic is already proving popular, and we are seeing first-hand how much of a difference this service makes.
“By bringing care closer to home, we can support pets and owners who might otherwise struggle to access routine treatment, whether that’s due to the pet’s anxiety or the owner’s circumstances.
“It’s incredibly rewarding to take veterinary care out into the community. We’re helping pets stay healthy while making things easier and less stressful for their owners.”
The service runs each Wednesday through pre-booked morning and afternoon appointments.