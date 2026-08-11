11 Aug 2026
Northern Ireland Veterinary Specialists is rebranding as Hillsborough Veterinary Referrals.
Northern Ireland Veterinary Specialists is taking the name Hillsborough Veterinary Referrals.
Northern Ireland’s largest veterinary referral hospital has announced it is changing its name.
Northern Ireland Veterinary Specialists will adopt the name Hillsborough Veterinary Referrals.
The practice said the new name, as well as reflecting the hospital’s location in Hillsborough, County Down, more accurately represents the range of referral services delivered by its multidisciplinary clinical team.
However, it stressed the rebrand does not affect the services, expertise or level of care it provides.
The hospital provides advanced referral services for small animals and offers a range of disciplines including cardiology, internal medicine, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopaedics and soft tissue surgery.
It supports vet practices across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland with multiple European and RCVS-recognised specialists among its staff, offering advanced diagnostics and complex treatment options.
It is said the practice’s transition will be reflected through new signage, branding and communications materials over the coming months, which will also reflect that the hospital is part of the CVS Vets group.
Hospital manager Kat Nicholl-Basye said: “This change is simply about ensuring our name accurately reflects the services we provide.
“While we are moving from Northern Ireland Veterinary Specialists to Hillsborough Veterinary Referrals, everything that our referring practices and pet owners value about us remains exactly the same.”
“We remain committed to delivering the highest standards of referral care through our experienced multidisciplinary team. Our facilities, clinical expertise, referral pathways and commitment to excellent patient outcomes are unchanged.”