17 Apr 2023
Bosses say their move into premises shared with a major garden centre chain will help them to care for more pets going forward.
Alnorthumbria Vets in Ponteland is now located at a branch of garden centre chain Dobbies.
A veterinary practice near Newcastle has moved to a new site within the premises of a garden centre chain in a £1 million-plus project.
Officials say the new home of Alnorthumbria Vets in Ponteland is more than twice the size of its old premises on the village’s Meadowfield Industrial Estate and will enable it to care for more patients.
It also features four consulting rooms and an operating theatre at the site, which will work alongside the group’s other practices in Alnwick, Amble, Morpeth, Rothbury and Wooler. The organisation is part of the CVS Group.
Senior clinical director Amy Cotter said: “Our new practice in Ponteland Dobbies is a much better site with a superb range of facilities.
“It means our colleagues will be able to provide the best clinical care for our patients and that we’ll be able to treat more animals.”