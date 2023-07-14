14 Jul 2023
NVS Group unifies four brands, which will remain distinct and keep their identities: National Veterinary Services, Select from NVS, NationWide Laboratories and VetIT.
Martin Riley, NVS Group's managing director.
Animal health company NVS has announced a rebranding as NVS Group, which it says represents its evolution, growth and commitment to delivering a positive difference to animal health.
Along with the new group name and visual identity, it has also changed its strapline to reflect what it terms its shared values and vision – “Delivering excellence in animal health”.
NVS Group unifies the four brands of National Veterinary Services, Select from NVS, NationWide Laboratories and VetIT, but each will preserve its own established brand recognition.
Martin Riley, NVS Group managing director, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the NVS Group brand identity.
“This new group identity emphasises our commitment to supporting veterinary practitioners with everything they need to run an efficient practice.
“Customers can trust the NVS Group to be a reliable partner who is committed to service excellence, which can help free up their time to concentrate on what they do best – delivering exceptional animal care.”
NVS Group said it has 40 years of experience in the sector and “offers customers a single point of contact for all product, software, diagnostic and testing needs”.