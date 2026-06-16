Ultimately, it will be the Great British pet-owning public that decides…

Despite any of the suggestions that I, or anyone else, might make, or anything the profession might do, in the final reckoning, it will be members of the public voting with their feet – or perhaps their paws – that decide how this all pans out. The public will back the independent sector if they have the ownership information with which to do so, if they understand the narrative of why they should, and if there is a concerted clarity of effort to ensure an independent option remains on the table.