14 Jun 2023
CVS has opened an out-of-hours centre at a practice in Omagh to provide emergency care for pets in the region.
The service has been a year in the planning, and is open 7:30pm to 8am Monday to Sunday, and 1pm Saturday until 8am on Monday.
Three full-time vets and three full-time RVNs with training in emergency vet care will run the OOH practice, which includes a spacious operating theatre and digital x-ray facilities, plus ultrasound, endoscopy and laparoscopic surgery capabilities.
Clients will be accepted direct, via CVS practices or via referrals from independent veterinary practices.
Lauren Boyce, practice director of MiNightVet Omagh, said: “Traditionally, veterinary practices would cover their own OOH emergency care, rather than sending them to a dedicated clinic. But this might mean a specialist farm vet used to dealing with cattle, has to see a small domestic animal, which may not be ideal.”
Dr Boyce added: “By providing our new service, clients will know their pet will be seen by dedicated small animal emergency care vet team, when their local practice is closed. Our clients will also have peace of mind, knowing one of our vets is awake and available every night to provide emergency care to their pet.
“There’s also a benefit for the wider veterinary community in the region – as it will mean that small animal vets no longer need to be on call or work antisocial hours, unless they are a dedicated OOH vet.”
To support the opening, MiNightVet Omagh is holding “First steps with the emergency patient” CPD event.
A total of 35 small animal and equine MiNightVet practices have been set up so far in the UK.