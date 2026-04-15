15 April 2026
Medivet profiles Waseema Iqbal, who has seen her dream of owning a practice come true under the group's Partnership model.
Waseema Iqbal outside of her owned practice.
Waseema Iqbal is the first to arrive at her clinic in the morning. She unlocks the door, switches on the lights, and prepares for the day ahead. It all feels like hers in a way it never did before. Yet she didn’t go it alone.
For many vets, the dream of owning a clinic is about more than a title. It’s the chance to shape patient care, nurture a team, and run a practice that reflects their own values. But the financial risk and the day-to-day pressures of business can make the leap intimidating, especially early in a career.
Partnership models are changing that. The Branch Partnership model from Medivet, for example, allows vets to co-own a practice while remaining part of a larger, established group.
Partners set the standards for care and culture in their practice, while central teams support the operational side – compliance, systems and administration. Clinicians can then focus on patients and people.
Money doesn’t have to be a barrier. Flexible funding options mean a big upfront deposit or hefty loan isn’t always needed, making ownership more accessible than many vets expect. It’s quietly challenging long-held ideas about what practice ownership looks like – and who it’s for.
And it’s not just about finance. Partnership structures don’t limit vets to a single site. Some go on to lead multiple practices as their confidence and ambitions grow, with support in place at every stage. Shared systems and experienced teams help manage workload, keeping things balanced.
Longer-term reassurance is built in, too. Clear exit routes give partners options if their circumstances change or their career takes a different direction.
For those who want leadership without shouldering every risk, the model offers reassurance alongside independence. It allows vets to take the next step in their careers with confidence, turning the dream of ownership into something real – and supported – from day one.