19 Jan 2026
More needs to be done to help veterinary professionals have “confident, open conversations” about the cost of care, according to a senior clinician.
The warning follows fresh scrutiny of the sector by the BBC’s Panorama programme, including fresh allegations against one of its largest care providers.
But fears have also been raised that regulators’ current plans to reform the sector could make such discussions even more challenging than they already are.
The 12 January broadcast, entitled “Why are vet bills so high?”, highlighted the impact of large care bills on some pet owners and featured claims some clinicians were feeling pressured to generate additional revenues.
The latter provoked a response from the company at the centre of the claims, IVC Evidensia, which accused the makers of seeking to create “their own headlines”.
A senior source from another of the sector’s largest companies also criticised the programme as “naive”, while other stakeholders questioned a lack of detail about factors influencing the trend of rising costs identified.
The Federation of Independent Veterinary Practices (FIVP) also criticised the programme, claiming it had not done enough to give frontline professionals “the credit they deserve” for their work, while the BVA urged clinicians to support its In Safe Hands campaign to help influence current narratives.
But VMG president Rebecca Robinson argued the broadcast highlighted a key issue which needs to be addressed: costs.
She said: “The programme was a salutary reminder that, as a profession, we must place far greater emphasis on training our teams to have confident, open conversations about money.
“While it may not be a favourite part of the role, front-line staff need to feel equipped to discuss costs proactively and to present options clearly and compassionately where appropriate.”
The group is already planning its own initiatives both to help members improve cost transparency and support staff well-being related to the issue.
Dr Robinson insisted the organisation fully understood pet owners’ concerns, though she argued care costs had also been affected by factors including Brexit-related staff shortages and substantial increases in drug, equipment and utility bills.
Although the programme referred to the ongoing Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation of the sector, concerns have also been raised about the sector’s ability to address cost concerns in the light of its current reform proposals.
SPVS junior vice-president Pete Orpin said the inquiry offered practices a “real mandate to communicate even more directly with our clients about fees without fear of criticism”.
He argued strong relationships between clinicians and pet owners were more likely to lead to appropriate treatment decisions being made and managing expectations through those relationships “has never been more important”.
But he added: “The CMA have proposed 21 provisional remedies which, if we are not careful, rob practices of the time they need to have these important discussions they deserve.
“We need to keep the remedies really simple and minimise any administrative burden within the consulting zone.”
Stakeholders have until 30 January to submit any remaining arguments ahead of the authority’s final remedy decisions, which are due to be published in either February or March.