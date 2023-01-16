16 Jan 2023
Veterinary professionals invited to have their say in the UK’s largest annual assessment of pet well-being.
The 13th PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report will assess how lifestyle changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis have impacted and continue to affect the nation’s pets.
Vets, vet nurses and students have until 10 February to take PDSA’s online survey, and all entrants will have the chance to win a £100 One4all voucher.
Rebecca Ashman, PDSA’s veterinary engagement and communications manager, said: “The PAW Report provides invaluable insight into key areas of pet well-being in the UK. Lifestyles had to adapt and change through the pandemic, and now as we navigate a cost of living crisis, this research is more vital than ever before.”
PDSA said the key trends and insights gained from the PAW Report continue to inform its work, helping to improve the health and well-being of the nation’s pets.
Mrs Ashman added: “Our online survey, run in conjunction with YouGov, provides an excellent opportunity for everyone within the profession to voice their opinions and share their own findings.
“It takes less than 15 minutes to complete the survey, and by taking part you’ll be helping us maintain an accurate picture of the biggest welfare issues facing pets in the UK today.”
More than 93,000 pet owners and veterinary professionals have completed the survey to date – for more information, visit PDSA’s website.