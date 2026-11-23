23 Nov 2026
The best of UK veterinary care were recognised at the annual ceremony in London
Fenton Vets was named Petplan's Practice of the Year.
Staff from a West Wales veterinary clinic have described how they were “truly humbled” to be named Practice of the Year at a major awards event.
Fenton Vets in Pembrokeshire was recognised at the annual Petplan Veterinary Awards in London’s Canary Wharf on 19 November.
In a post on its Facebook page, the independent practice which has been operating since 1950 described the award as “an incredible honour”.
It continued: “We were absolutely delighted to receive a nomination, genuinely surprised to be shortlisted as one of the final three in the UK, and truly humbled to be announced as the winner of Practice of the Year 2026 at the Petplan Veterinary Awards.
“This recognition means so much to our entire team and is a wonderful reflection of the dedication, hard work and passion that goes into everything we do.”
The Vet of the Year trophy was presented to Liz Brenhouse, who was described as a “true shining star within our team” in an Instagram post from the Vets for Pets practice in London’s Old Kent Road.
The company’s Dumbarton practice was also celebrating after Elise Friar collected the Vet Nurse trophy, while Lesley Robbins from the CVS-owned Putlands Veterinary Centre in Kent received the Practice Support Staff award.
Sharon Price was named Practice Manager of the Year for her work with the Daleside Veterinary Group in North Wales.
Petplan director of trading Joanna Maclennan said: “It was wonderful to see so many members of the veterinary community come together to celebrate the people and practices making an exceptional difference to pets and their owners.
“The Petplan Veterinary Awards are our opportunity to shine a spotlight on the dedication, compassion and expertise that exists right across the profession.”