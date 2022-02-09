9 Feb 2022
World’s largest employee-owned veterinary practice has added Abbotsley Vets in Kent to the group.
Pennard Vets in Kent has acquired Abbotsley Vets in West Malling and is now making an investment to refurbish and update the practice.
Abbotsley Vets was founded on West Malling’s High Street in the 1960s and was most recently owned by Peter Foxell who has retired from the business.
The practice – which will now be known as Pennard Vets, West Malling – employs a team of six who will all stay in their roles and have become co-owners of Pennard Vets, as part of the company’s employee ownership trust, which launched last year.
Pennard Vets now has seven Kent practices and employees more than 100 people.
Caroline Collins (pictured) from Pennard Vets said: “Abbotsley Vets is a longstanding practice with an extensive and loyal client base, as well as an experienced team who have been there for many years; we’re delighted to welcome them all into Pennard Vets.
“The practice is now benefiting from a significant investment programme, which will further enhance the standards of service and care that clients and their pets receive, which will enable us to continue growing the practice. All this combines to make it a very exciting partnership.”
Peter Foxell, who took over the West Malling practice with RVN Kim Foxell in 2000, said: “It’s been a pleasure to be the custodian of Abbotsley Vets for the past 22 years.
“As retirement approached, I had to carefully consider who to pass the practice to as it was important to find a safe home for our clients, their pets and the team.
“Although there was a lot of interest, Pennard Vets has a very long history in Kent and an excellent reputation in the veterinary industry, and there’s no doubt they will maintain the same standards of care and professionalism that our clients expect and deserve. I also prefer the concept of employee ownership over corporatisation.”
In addition to West Malling, Pennard Vets has practices in Sevenoaks, Tonbridge, Maidstone, Allington, Borough Green and Langley Park.
In 2021, Pennard Vets became the largest veterinary practice in the world to become employee-owned through an employee ownership trust, meaning its 100-strong team are now practice owners and shareholders in the business.