23 Jul 2026
Pennard Vets joins XLVets as 71st member
Bosses said the decision to join “reflects a very natural alignment in values”.
Veterinary surgeon and Pennard Vets director Caroline Collins.
A Kent veterinary group has become the latest to join XLVets, a community of independently owned veterinary practices.
Pennard Vets, which operates eight practices across the county including in Allington, Maidstone and Tonbridge, has become XLVets’ 71st member.
The practice was founded in 1890 in Sevenoaks and became employee-owned in 2021.
As a member of XLVets, it will benefit from the network’s expertise, clinical insight and practical experience and share its own in kind.
Pennard Vets director and veterinary surgeon Caroline Collins said the decision to join “reflects a very natural alignment in values”.
‘Unique platform’
She added: “We are proud of our independence and our employee-owned structure, and we are equally committed to continual learning and improvement.
“XLVets offers a unique platform to collaborate with other like-minded practices, share knowledge openly and strengthen the care we provide to our clients and their pets.
“We believe there is always more to learn from others in the profession. Being part of a community that actively encourages the exchange of ideas, experiences and expertise is incredibly valuable for our teams and ultimately for the pets we treat and their owners.”
XL Vets chief executive Kerrie Hedley added: “We are delighted to welcome Pennard Vets to the XLVets community.
“From the outset, the team has demonstrated the collaborative spirit that sits at the heart of XLVets, with a genuine willingness to share knowledge, learn from others and contribute to the wider network.”