24 Mar 2022
Event calls on participants to walk, run, swim or cycle as many miles as they can to reach a collective target of 11,232 miles – the length of the UK mainland coastline.
A charity dedicated to stockpiling blood to save animals is calling on veterinary professionals to join a virtual Around the Coast in 30 Days event.
Veterinary charity Pet Blood Bank UK is asking those working within the profession to join the fund-raising challenge, which calls on participants to walk, run, swim or cycle as many miles as they can to help reach a collective target of 11,232 miles – the length of the UK mainland coastline.
Starting on Sunday 1 May, the virtual challenge begins and ends at the charity’s blood bank in Loughborough, and aims to raise £10,000.
The coastline was chosen to represent the vast distance Pet Blood Bank UK travels every year to collect and distribute life-saving blood.
Participants can take part in the challenge as a team or as an individual, with every mile counting towards the collective goal.
A spokesperson for Pet Blood Bank UK said: “The funds raised from the challenge will help to save the lives of pets across the country by supporting the blood bank service.
“They will also allow the charity to invest for the future through vital research and education, as well as continue to do things like provide free blood for veterinary charities and subsidise the cost of blood.”
For more information or to get involved, visit the Pet Blood Bank UK website.