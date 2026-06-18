18 Jun 2026
Officials hope the first donations will take place within the next few weeks.
Pet Blood Bank UK to offer feline service for first time.
A prominent charity has unveiled plans to launch a new dedicated blood service for cats.
Donors are now being sought after Pet Blood Bank UK announced the idea had received regulatory approval from the VMD.
No firm timescale has been set for when the first products are likely to be available, though it is anticipated that the first donation sessions will take place in the coming weeks.
Officials say the announcement marks a “significant new chapter” in veterinary transfusions following many years of development work.
RVN Wendy Barnett, the charity’s founder and clinical director, said: “We know how much a dedicated feline service is needed having heard that message clearly from veterinary colleagues over many years.
“We are absolutely delighted that we can now say it’s happening. This has been a long time in the making and we’re incredibly proud to be taking this next step to support cats, their owners, and the veterinary teams who take care of them.”
Prospective donor cats need to be between one and eight years of age, weigh over 4.5kg, and be fit and healthy with a good temperament.
The charity said they will also need to be “amenable to being handled” and able to travel calmly in a carrier to donation sessions.
Owners who are interested in registering their cats as donors should visit the Pet Blood Bank UK website for further details.