14 Apr
VMD confirms an increase in “illegal sourcing of veterinary medicines”, while vets have spoken out about clients rejecting their recommended treatments because they can source similar options cheaper online.
Cash-strapped pet owners are increasingly turning to the black market to illegally source veterinary treatments.
The BVA is concerned by reports owners are obtaining medications that could be untested or dangerous – and is also worried about the added pressure being put on vet teams by clients concerned about money.
With the UK’s cost of living crisis biting for millions across the country, the BVA and other veterinary bodies would be concerned if the trend for sourcing treatments illegally without prescription increases.
Speakers at last month’s BSAVA Congress relayed instances of black-market sourcing of treatments for FIP.
Although not a licensed veterinary medication, remdesivir is legally available for UK veterinarians to prescribe for FIP. A pro-drug of antiviral GS-441524, the latter molecule was shown to be effective in treatment of FIP and had been sourced for some time by owners through the internet from companies in China.
A spokesperson for a veterinary specials company in the UK said clients were continuing to source black-market GS-441524 from China. The spokesperson said: “There are some Facebook groups out there that promote and sell the illegal stuff out of China.
“By and all, it is a very effective treatment. Even the Chinese sources have been very effective. But the problem is you don’t really know what is in it. It comes in a vial with no label on it; people are handing it to people in car parks, and charging them a lot of money.
“I think now at least vets have another option, but we found out that some vets are telling clients: ‘We have an option for you’, and then the clients go to these Facebook pages and these Facebook pages convince them: ‘No, the vets don’t know what they are doing, no you have to buy this from us’, and they are continuing to try to sell their product.”
During a BSAVA Congress debate, feline specialist Sam Taylor said she had treated seven FIP cases, with some owners deciding to euthanise because of the cost while others were prepared to pay on credit card for what could be a lengthy veterinary treatment for their cats.
But she added: “We’ve had one other client who said: ‘That’s too expensive, I’m going to buy it online’.
“And that is a difficult situation – a really difficult situation. Because they can find it cheaper online, but then they have got no backup, no support, and we have to advise the vet that they can’t get involved at all, because it is illegal. So, it has thrown up some really difficult conversations.”
Fellow specialist Séverine Tasker, also speaking on FIP at BSAVA Congress, said: “It is one of those diseases where people can order the drugs off the black market, illegally, which is very problematic for us as vets. It can push those owners sometimes to treating cats without any veterinary advice at all, which is problematic.”
The VMD has seen an increase in illegal medicine activity, but could not attribute a specific reason to the rise.
The directorate has intercepted illegally ordered veterinary medicines on their way to residential premises, including of products not even authorised for use in animals in the UK.
Two such packages were intercepted within a few days of each other in February by courier companies in Northern Ireland.
A spokesperson for the VMD said: “We have seen an increase in the number of reports of suspected illegal medicine activity over the past couple of years, but there is no evidence to suggest this increase is due to any specific reason.
“It is most likely due to improved information sharing with enforcement partners, and wider advertising of reporting mechanisms to both the veterinary industry and members of the public.
“During 2021, we were involved in investigating 10 cases, which we confirmed included activity relating to the illegal importation, supply and administration of veterinary medicines.
“We are working closely with a wide range of enforcement partners, including Border Force, in tackling illegal trade. Information and intelligence is key, and we encourage anyone who suspects illegal activity to report it in confidence to the VMD’s enforcement team.”
BVA president Justine Shotton said the association would do its best to raise awareness among owners about the dangers of buying unknown and illegal treatments online.
She said: “We’re concerned by the anecdotal reports of owners declining vet-prescribed products and turning to the internet, both for advice and to obtain medications that may be untested or dangerous. We know it puts vets in a very difficult position when owners read about treatments online, but they aren’t available through veterinary prescription, or the only products available on prescription are expensive.
“This added pressure from clients, at a time when teams are already stretched, is a worry.
“The BVA will continue to raise public awareness about the dangers of buying veterinary medicines and treatments online.”
Vet Times contacted NOAH, which represents most of the UK’s pharmaceutical companies, and although it responded that it was not itself aware of a noticeable increase in the illegal sourcing of veterinary medicines, a spokesperson added: “Of course, we do agree and support that owners should only obtain products via legitimate sources, and with appropriate veterinary prescriptions.”