19 Jan 2026
Petition calls for veterinary ombudsman
Campaigners say Welsh veterinary services should be overseen by its own institutions, though government officials say they don’t have the powers to do so.
The Welsh Senedd (Parliament) building in Cardiff. Image: © Tony Baggett / Adobe Stock
Campaigners, including a clinician and several charities, have joined forces in a new call for the establishment of an independent veterinary ombudsman.
Around 1,700 people have already backed calls for the Welsh Government to establish such a body following the recent launch of an online petition.
But officials have claimed the Cardiff Bay administration does not have the devolved powers necessary to meet the demand.
Senedd event
The new campaign’s launch precedes a discussion event to be held at the Senedd tomorrow (20 January) on the current state of veterinary services in Wales for companion animals.
Senedd members have previously voiced their concerns on the issue in response to an earlier petition which called for an inquiry into “corporate influence” on the sector.
The new petition, set up via the 38 Degrees website, said: “We want the regulation of the veterinary industry to become a matter for the Welsh Senedd (Parliament) and Government.”
It argued that the body should be supported by statutory enforcement powers, and an alternative approach, based on “market consolidation” rather than concentration, was needed within the Competition and Markets Authority’s ongoing examination of the sector.
Legislative reform
Union officials have previously called for the establishment of a veterinary ombudsman, while the Senedd passed legislation in 2019 to extend the functions of the existing Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.
But although she confirmed they were aware of the petition, a Welsh Government spokesperson said it could not act because regulation of the veterinary sector remains a function “reserved” to the Westminster parliament.
A consultation on reforming veterinary legislation is expected soon, following talks between Defra and sector stakeholders which have taken place over several months.