6 Mar 2023
Ceva Animal Health, the fifth-largest global animal health company, unveils Ceva Wildlife Research Fund.
Ceva Animal Health has launched what it bills as a “unique endowment fund” to help preserve the health of wild animals and prevent zoonoses.
The Ceva Wildlife Research Fund is the only endowment fund of its kind and aims to finance applied research projects in wildlife health – historically an under-invested area of animal health.
Ceva – the fifth-largest global animal health player present in 110 countries – said the endowment would fund projects that deliver results in three to five years, including on its shared focus of preventing zoonotic risk.
Marc Prikazsky, president of the Ceva Wildlife Research Fund, said: “Addressing biodiversity in a holistic way is nothing new for Ceva. However, with the creation of this endowment fund, we wanted to create a separate structure to enshrine this activity.
“Ceva Wildlife Research Fund comes at a crucial time for research in the field. As we face an urgent need to act, we want to provide funds for innovative solutions to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans, but also to contribute to the preservation of endangered species and to secure safer interactions between wild and farmed animals.
“We call for the collaboration of all stakeholders and potential individuals interested in this project, which is part of a one health approach.
“This initiative is a way to contribute more broadly to improving interactions between human, animal and environmental health, while protecting the future of our diverse planet.”