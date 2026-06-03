3 Jun 2026
Practices have been encouraged to get compliant early ahead of measures coming into force.
Eddie Holmes and Jo Stevenson.
A platform helping UK vet practices meet impending Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) requirements has recognised an independent Gloucester clinic as its first to be fully compliant with upcoming transparency measures for the sector.
New price comparison site VetsCompared and its sister platform ComplianceForVets, said it has recognised Stroud Road Vets as the first to meet its compliance standards following what it described as a detailed review process.
ComplianceForVets offers a free compliance audit which assesses practices against the CMA’s incoming transparency measures, including pricing visibility, accessibility of information, consumer communication standards and publication of clearer treatment and service pricing.
It is described as a live compliance automation system, evaluating regulatory adherence in real time as clinics enter data and flagging gaps or items requiring attestation, before automatically publishing required disclosures to the practice’s website.
Stroud Road Vets practice manager and RVN Jo Stevenson said the incoming CMA changes “feel quite daunting” but working with VetsCompared and ComplianceForVets “has helped simplify the process considerably”.
She added: “Knowing that we’re already ahead of the curve from a compliance perspective is a huge reassurance and allows us to stay focused on what matters most, delivering the best possible service within the practice itself.”
VetsCompared founder Eddie Holmes said: “What Jo and her team have done is demonstrate that transparency and good clinical service absolutely go hand in hand.
“This recognition isn’t about criticising practices that are still working towards compliance but highlighting those leading from the front as the industry evolves.”
He added: “As the veterinary sector moves towards greater transparency, practices that embrace these changes early are going to be in a much stronger position when it comes to consumer trust and long-term competitiveness.”