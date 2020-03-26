The British Veterinary Union in Unite (BVU) is concerned about our RCVS members and their colleagues, who are faced with financial hardship in the coming weeks and months. Due to the unprecedented public health crisis, many of our most vulnerable members are finding themselves unable to work for extended periods of time (for example, 12 weeks of isolation for immunosuppressed or otherwise vulnerable individuals). Even those physically able to work may not be in a position to do so due to forced dependant leave to home school children and care for sick or vulnerable dependants.