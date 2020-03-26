26 Mar
Open letter to RCVS president calls for help with fees during unprecedented public health crisis.
The British Veterinary Union (BVU) has appealed to the RCVS for leniency regarding payment of 2020 retention fees in light of the COVID-19 emergency.
The plea comes in an open letter to RCVS president Niall Connell.
Dear Dr Connell,
The British Veterinary Union in Unite (BVU) is concerned about our RCVS members and their colleagues, who are faced with financial hardship in the coming weeks and months. Due to the unprecedented public health crisis, many of our most vulnerable members are finding themselves unable to work for extended periods of time (for example, 12 weeks of isolation for immunosuppressed or otherwise vulnerable individuals). Even those physically able to work may not be in a position to do so due to forced dependant leave to home school children and care for sick or vulnerable dependants.
Practice owners who pay RCVS fees for their employees are also faced with uncertain and difficult times as they try to implement Government recommendations. Due to staff shortages and social distancing, many practices will struggle to survive and be forced to decrease staff hours, decrease salaries or lay off staff. Many veterinarians and veterinary practices are not in a financial position to pay their RCVS registration fees. Therefore, we appeal for leniency regarding the fees, in all ways that you are able to provide it.
Some or all of the following suggestions would greatly assist our members and their colleagues:
Thank you for your time and consideration. We eagerly await your response.
Sincerely,
KARIN KRUGER, BVSc, DipACVIM, MRCVS,
Equalities officer, BVU.
Asked for comment, the RCVS has responded: “Thank you to the BVU for its letter to RCVS president Niall Connell raising the concerns of its members regarding the RCVS annual renewal fee.
“The timing of when the annual renewal fees need to be paid, is set in legislation. However, in recognition of the financial difficulties that many of our members are facing in these unprecedented circumstances, we are actively considering ways in which we might be able spread the cost of the fees and, therefore, the burden on our members.”