27 Jun 2025
Staff were among the first on the scene after a double decker bus crashed into a river yesterday.
Image: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo / Andrew Matthews
The staff’s actions attracted praise on social media from both clients and colleagues across the profession.
But a practice spokesperson said: “They just ran out to see what they could do.
“You don’t normally expect that but you do what you need to do. We were just pleased we could do our bit.”
The practice also put out alerts to clients on social media warning them of difficulties getting to and from the practice because of congestion linked to road closures imposed while emergency crews worked at the crash site.
The practice has returned to normal operations today. An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.