2 Jul 2026
Consultation begins after regulators set out how much practices are likely to have to pay in levies intended to finance reform plans.
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Veterinary businesses are likely to pay around £400 per practice in initial levy charges linked to reforms demanded by business regulators, new documents have indicated.
A consultation has begun after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) released a draft funding order for measures that are due to be implemented and overseen by the RCVS.
But although the amount to be charged is not yet final, the authority has warned it does not anticipate any “material” change as a result of the new process.
The charge, which would be applied to all first opinion practices (FOP) and out of hours (OOH) settings, is based on an RCVS estimate of the funding it needs to meet its obligations under the CMA’s remedies.
It submitted a total of around £1.75 million for the initial relevant period, running to the end of next March, which the CMA described as “reasonably necessary”.
The figure will then be divided by the total number of FOP and OOH sites – estimated to be slightly more than 4,600 in the investigation’s final report – operating when the levy comes into force.
A draft order notice, published on 30 June, said: “The CMA expects that the initial levy payment, payable in respect of the initial relevant period, would be around £400 per FOP and OOH centre.”
It added that, even if there were any changes to the final numbers, the authority “would not expect any change to be material” because it was based on estimates in the final investigation report that are thought likely to account for “a substantial majority” of such practices.
Although there is currently no firm date for implementation, the levy is expected to come into operation before 23 September.
Once in place, businesses would have 14 days to notify the RCVS of how many FOP and OOH practices they run and 44 days to pay the required levy charges.
Any practices which come into operation after the levy is implemented would not be expected to pay the full amount but would be charged the equivalent level, currently estimated to be around £33, for each complete calendar month left of the relevant period.
Once the initial levy period ends, it is proposed that subsequent periods would last for two years in a move the authority claimed would help to minimise administration for the college and provide certainty for businesses.
The major components of the RCVS funding estimate include improvements to its Find a Vet website, which it believes will cost around £402,000 to implement, including a 15% contingency fund.
The documents also highlight compliance monitoring activities, which are estimated would cost around £224,000, including a 15% contingency, and auditing, which accounts for a further £257,000 with a 10% contingency.
But the largest portion, £769,000 including a 15% contingency, is dedicated to “reasonably necessary” activities to establish, operate and maintain the necessary systems.
The authority has said it plans to accept proposed undertakings from the college in relation to the measures, while a college document published alongside the draft order said it had included all the costs it expected to incur in full, rather than spreading them over several years.
Consultation submissions can be emailed to [email protected] until 30 July. A separate process will consider responses to the investigation’s draft substantive order, which is due to be published soon.