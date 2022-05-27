27 May 2022
White Cross Vets in Kings Heath, Birmingham has expanded into a neighbouring unit at its Alcester Road South base to cope with demand for services and now covers 5,000 sq ft.
A veterinary practice has doubled in size after more than £200,000 was invested for expanding its services to cope with pet owner demand.
White Cross Vets, in Alcester Road South, Kings Heath, Birmingham, has expanded into a neighbouring unit and now covers 5,000 sq ft.
As part of the changes, it has upped consulting rooms from three to five, created a second operating theatre and dental suite, and added an ultrasound facility. The waiting area has also doubled in size, and separate dog and cat waiting areas have been introduced.
White Cross Vets, part of the IVC Evidensia group, opened in 2009 and is now headed up by clinical director Dominic Waller, who has relocated from Northampton. He qualified as a vet from Cambridge in 2008.
He said: “In recent years, our client base has grown significantly throughout Kings Heath and beyond, meaning we had outgrown our previous premises. This investment has created a superb veterinary practice that is now much more comfortable and spacious for the pets we treat.”
Dr Waller added: “In addition to separate dog and cat waiting areas, we also have modern new kennel areas, which all helps to create a pleasant and relaxed environment for pets.
“We can also significantly increase the numbers of patients we treat and the range of procedures we offer, while maintaining the high levels of care and service we are renowned for, now we have two operating theatres, as well as dental and ultrasound suites.
“The practice already has a well-established team of 14 vets and nurses, in addition to our client care coordinators, who are all firmly focused on offering the best patient care possible. This expansion now gives us the potential to expand further and we could grow our team of vets to eight as the practice’s popularity increases, which makes it a very exciting time for us.”