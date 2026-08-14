14 Aug 2026
Survey, part of a research project into challenges facing vet practice managers. is said to take 10 minutes.
Image: Song_about_summer / Adobe Stock
Veterinary leaders have been urged to complete a survey on the operational and people management challenges of running practices before it closes this month.
Open to practice managers, owners and principal vets across the UK, the dedicated national survey is believed to be the first of its kind and closes on Sunday 23 August.
The responses will form the Veterinary Practice Management Challenges and Evolution Report 2026, commissioned by Agilio Veterinary and the VMG.
The survey covers seven areas of practice life, from staffing and retention to CMA compliance, team well-being, technology systems and the emerging role of AI in practice administration.
Early data is said to suggest that 69% of respondents say practice management is harder than it was two years ago, and that nearly half (49%) report burnout or emotional exhaustion within their practice teams.
VMG president Rebecca Robinson will present the headline data at Agilio Live on 25 September at The Brewery, London.
The report will then be discussed by the Veterinary Evolution Council – an independent advisory group of seven senior veterinary professionals convened by Agilio Veterinary – before being presented to the wider profession at the London Vet Show in November.
Dr Robinson, who sits on the council, said: “This survey captures the day-to-day operational and people management reality that practice leaders face, at scale, for the first time.
“The VMG exists to support the people who lead in veterinary practices, and I would encourage every practice manager, owner and leader to take part before it closes.
“The findings will be shaped by who contributes – and this is the profession’s opportunity to speak with one voice.”
Council chair and Agilio Veterinary managing director Emma Barnes added: “The survey closes on Sunday 23 August and every response makes the findings stronger. If you run a practice, please take 10 minutes and make your experience count.”
Respondents who complete the anonymous survey will be entered into a prize draw to win a £100 Amazon voucher.