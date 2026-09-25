25 Sept 2026
Survey found 96% of respondents reporting at least one staffing pressure in the last year while 49% identified burnout in their teams.
Agilio chief of staff Emma Barnes.
Veterinary leaders have identified issues with practice management, staffing pressures and burnout in a new report published today (25 September).
Findings from The Veterinary Practice Management Challenges and Evolution report 2026/27 are being shared at Agilio Live, a free health care conference bringing together veterinary, dental and primary care professionals, at The Brewery in London today.
Agilio Veterinary conducted a management survey in partnership with the VMG, which accrued responses from 215 practice managers, owners and leaders.
The research found 68% of respondents reporting practice management is harder than it was two years ago, compared with just 9% suggesting it got easier.
Almost all (96%) the respondents reported at least one staffing pressure within the past year, with almost two-thirds (65%) highlighting the need to recruit veterinary nurses.
Nearly half (49%) identified burnout or emotional exhaustion among their team, while 43% reported compassion fatigue.
Just one in five (20%) described a settled team facing none of these pressures.
Agilio chief of staff Emma Barnes said: “The people running practices are managing more, and more complicated, work than ever before. This report is an important step towards recognising that properly.
“None of this will surprise anyone in a management or leadership role, but at long last we have the numbers to show it.”
Amid the CMA signing its final orders into law this week, 81% of respondents described themselves as very or fairly prepared.
But 35% have no adequate software or digital solution for CMA compliance and pricing transparency, and independents feel the least ready, with 27% not very or not at all prepared, compared with 8% of corporates.
VMG president Rebecca Robinson said: “It is encouraging that most practices feel ready. But a third have no system supporting this work, and it is independents who are telling us they feel least prepared. With the CMA order now taking effect, that is really worth paying attention to.”